Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win award for limiting family to two children It was an 'enlightened decision'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been granted an award for limiting their family to two children.

Population Matters said it was an "enlightened decision" by the pair, who are parents to two-year-old son Archie and newborn daughter Lili.

The charity, which campaigns to achieve a sustainable population, said it was recognising Harry and Meghan with the Special Award for being "a role model for other families”.

A spokesman said: "In choosing and publicly declaring their intention to limit their family to two, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping to ensure a better future for their children and providing a role model for other families.

"Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet.

"We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family."

The pair have insisted they will only welcome two children

The Sussexes revealed in 2019 that they had plans to only welcome two children, with Harry sharing that they believed the Earth is “borrowed", and that they hoped to reduce their impact on the environment by not having any more children.

"Surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation," he told Vogue magazine.

The pair received £500 to donate to a charity of their choice

Harry and Meghan have been given the award with nine others, to mark the UN’s World Population Day on Saturday.

Each recipient will receive a £500 donation for a charity of their choice.

Other winners include Wendo Aszed, founder of a women’s empowerment and community health project in rural Kenya, Emma Gannon, author of Olive, a best-selling novel addressing the choice to be childfree, and Nairashe Maritsa, a teenager fighting child marriage in Zimbabwe.

