Meghan Markle to serve as executive producer on new Netflix animated series – details

Meghan Markle will serve as an executive producer on Pearl, an upcoming animated series that will air on Netflix. The news was announced through the Archewell Foundation's website.

The Duchess of Sussex will be working alongside stars like David Furnish, Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan and Amanda Rynda on the series.

Pearl is the working title for the series, which doesn't yet have a release date, and will follow a young girl on a "heroic adventure" as she discovers her true power and finds inspiration from influential women from history.

In a statement, Meghan said: "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges.

"I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.

"David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

The series is part of the Sussexes' Netflix deal

The series is the second to be produced from the Sussexes' Netflix deal. The first was Heart of Invictus a docu-series that Prince Harry will serve as an executive producer on, as well as making some appearances throughout.

The news comes shortly after Meghan and Harry urged their fans to send in stories of compassion, whether it involved them or someone they know.

"We believe that compassion can unleash incredible change across the world," a statement released by the couple began.

A series on the Invictus Games was also part of the deal

"Our mission at Archewell is to drive systemic, cultural change — one act of compassion at a time. We believe that compassion is at the core of all culture and connection in this world."

It went on to say: "Each time someone conducts an act of compassion — whether it's mentoring a young woman or holding space for someone having a difficult day — our world becomes a better place.

"Compassion is at the core of everything we do. We hope you'll join us in building a better world, one act of compassion at a time."

