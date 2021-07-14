Sex/Life author reveals this key moment from show really happened to her

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's one show that everyone seems to be talking about right now and that's Sex/Life on Netflix.

MORE: Viewers divided over controversial and risqué new Netflix series Sex/Life

The ten-part drama, which stars The L Word's Sarah Shahi and Australian actor Adam Demos, tells the story of a suburban stay-at-home-mom named Billie who, exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her wild past, reconnects with her sexy ex-boyfriend Brad.

The show has raised a lot of eyebrows thanks to its X-rated moments, surprise ending and (of course) that shower scene, but did you know that it's based partly on a true story? Keep reading to find out more…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched Sex/Life on Netflix yet?

The series is an adaptation of American psychologist and author B.B. Easton's 2016 self-published memoir, 44 Chapters About Four Men, which details her four main loves prior to meeting her husband, Ken.

MORE: Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi's marriage, divorce and new co-star boyfriend

MORE: Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi captivates fans in low-cut jacket and nothing else

Like the character of Billie in Sex/Life, B.B. has revealed that she began journaling and fantasising about her passionate exploits with her exes shortly after her second child was born and the "monotony" of her marriage set in. Chatting on This Morning, she admitted that one of the show's key scenes really did happen to her.

44 Chapters About Four Men by B.B. Easton, £8.19, Amazon

Talking about how the idea for the memoir came about, she said: "So, in my sleep deprived, new mom state, I had left my little 'Ex Boyfriend Diary' out on my laptop," adding that she instinctively knew her husband had read it.

She continued: "I was on eggshells for the next couple hours until the next day and he came home from work and said, 'I got a babysitter. We're going out, go pump,' - just like in the show."

The show is loosely based on B.B. Easton's own life

However, unlike Billie, B.B. never reached out to any of her exes. Instead, she said that her steamy diary entries became a "communication tool" for the couple.

MORE: Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

"We never really talked about it but I would write things in the journal and then a couple days later, Ken would act some of those things out," she said. "It helped us kind of spice things up and reconnect in a really weird way so I was like 'I'm gonna keep doing this forever!'"

She also added that while her husband read the original journal entries, he has not yet picked up the book. "Ken has not read the book, which is probably why we're still happily married," she joked.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.