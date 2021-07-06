Mariska Hargitay sparks concern with latest health update She was inundated with prayers

Mariska Hargitay was flooded with well-wishes after an agonising injury which left her fans worried about her.

The Law and Order: SVU star, 57, shared an Instagram post in which her ankle was in a cast.

She captioned it: "My summer look. #breakingnews #specialankleunit #castandcrew #cantcatchabreak #captaincrutch #crackingthecase #wrapparty #castparty #summerbummer #prettyinpink #agonyofdefeet #calledabus #theselittlepiggieswenttotheER #ouch #enjoyingmybreak #wrappedforthesummer #Thank youForAllTheLove."

Mariska's witty hashtags couldn't eclipse the obvious pain she was in and her social media followers really felt for her.

"Omg nooo take care of yourself Lady and stay off that ankle i lovyouuu!!!!!" wrote one, while another added: "Get better soon," and plenty sent prayers.

Mariska suffered a painful break

It was reported that Mariska broke her ankle while in the Hamptons. Page Six wrote that she fell during a movie screening of Black Widow on 2 July.

An ambulance was called and she was taken to hospital.

Mariska also shared a photo on 4 July after her injury

Just the day before, the actress had posted a photo of herself to celebrate 4 July but didn't mention her injury.

It's not the first time she's hurt her leg either. Two months ago she once again took to Instagram and wrote: "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament."

Get well soon!

