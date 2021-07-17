Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture The TV host will be missed

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures.

The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie causes a stir with her working from home setup

Savannah posted photos of herself in the airport lounge reading up on her new gig - and having a drink too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie breaks tragic news live on air

She captioned the images: "Pre flight Olympic studying (with cocktail #Fridaynight) - see you on the other side from Tokyo!!!"

Her fans wished her well and wrote: "Good luck, and enjoy," while others added: "We will miss you!" and many of her social media followers said they couldn't wait to see her in action.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie praises late Alex Trebek as she wraps Jeopardy hosting

SEE: Savannah Guthrie reacts to joyous baby news in heartfelt post

Savannah has been gearing up for the presenting duties and previously shared her plans for the 23 July ceremony and revealed how she was preparing.

Savannah said she had a lot to prepare for

"I'm trying to prepare for the Olympics like an athlete," she said at an NBC preview. "There are 206 countries represented, so there are a lot of facts to memorize."

The mum-of-two missed the opportunity to host in 2016 because she was pregnant and concerned about the Zika virus. Now though, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah says she's ready and hopes it will unite the people.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie surprises fans with photo during rebellious night out

SEE: Savannah Guthrie stuns with swimsuit selfie while relaxing in the pool

"This is going to be hectic and I really do think it's going to be meaningful," she added. "The world all getting together."

Savannah's husband and two children will remain in the US

Savannah continued: "People want to feel good and they want to root for the home team and they want to be inspired and they want to watch that moment when someone's life changes before your eyes.

"So I'm excited, and I think people are going to really catch the fever. We've all been binge-watching, but at this point how many crime shows can you watch? 'Tiger King' is great, but this is the Olympics. I think people are going to really want to see something special."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.