Savannah Guthrie delights fans with exciting update following break from Today studios

Savannah Guthrie is never one to keep still for long, and her journalistic background ensures that she gets to travel a lot for work.

Last week, the Today star announced that she was going to be taking a break from hosting the NBC show for her dream job.

Savannah will be hosting the Olympic ceremony in Tokyo for the next few weeks for NBC, and arrived in the Japanese capital on Saturday.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie breaks tragic news live on Today

The mother-of-two shared an update with her fans on social media from Tokyo, and said: "It was worth every minute, every hour and every mile. This is Tokyo, it's after midnight and we're here!"

The star was evidently emotional as she took in the breathtaking views of the city, and wrote alongside the footage: "1.5 hour commute to airport. 3 hours at JFK. 14 hour flight. 2.5 hours at Tokyo airport for COVID test/customs/immigration. 30 min ride to hotel. Worth. Every. Minute. I [love] Tokyo!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Can't wait for your coverage!" while another wrote: "So glad you're finally safely there. Can't wait for Friday!" A third added: "Stay safe and come back home safe and sound."

Savannah Guthrie was overwhelmed with joy as she finally arrived in Tokyo

Savannah's co-stars also shared their support, with Al Roker writing: "Can't wait to join you, SavvieG," while fellow journalist Katie Couric wrote: "Have so much fun!"

On Sunday, Savannah shared another post from Tokyo, this time with photos from outside of the Olympic stadium.

Savannah has been gearing up for the presenting duties and previously shared her plans for the 23 July ceremony and revealed how she was preparing. "I'm trying to prepare for the Olympics like an athlete," she said at an NBC preview.

Savannah landed in Tokyo over the weekend ahead of the Olympics

"There are 206 countries represented, so there are a lot of facts to memorize."

The TV star missed the opportunity to host in 2016 because she was pregnant and concerned about the Zika virus. Now though, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah said she's ready and hopes it will unite the people.

"This is going to be hectic and I really do think it's going to be meaningful," she added. "The world all getting together."

The TV star recently marked ten years on Today

Savannah continued: "People want to feel good and they want to root for the home team and they want to be inspired and they want to watch that moment when someone's life changes before your eyes.

"So I'm excited, and I think people are going to really catch the fever. We've all been binge-watching, but at this point how many crime shows can you watch? 'Tiger King' is great, but this is the Olympics. I think people are going to really want to see something special."

