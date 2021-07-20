Eamonn Holmes had reason to celebrate on Tuesday morning when he announced during This Morning that his son, Declan, has welcomed his first child with his wife, Jenny – making the broadcaster a grandad for the first time.

Appearing on the show alongside wife Ruth Langsford, Eamonn was clearly overjoyed as the pair told viewers the happy news. "They gave birth to Amelia, seven pounds and six ounces, so that's lovely. And that's the first grandchild, my mother's a great-grandmother now."

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes announces happy family news

Ruth, who was also visibly thrilled with the family announcement, then asked her husband: "What are you going to be, Gramps, Grandad? Grumps we came up with but he wasn't too keen on that one!"

Eamonn then interjected with his trademark wit: "You see it surprises people, because people look at me and they think 'He's too young to be a grandad'. I've got people getting in touch with me about glamorous grandad competitions and all sorts of things like that."

The broadcaster then went onto explain that a friend of his is known as Papa. "I like Papa," added Ruth, "It's got a head of the family feel about it. Congratulations Declan and Jenny we can't wait to meet her."

Eamonn with his four children

Declan, 32, is Eamonn's eldest son from his marriage to his first wife Gabrielle, with whom he also shares Rebecca and Niall. The couple split in 1994 and Eamonn then began dating Ruth Langsford. In 2002, Eamonn and Ruth welcomed their first son together, Jack, and tied the knot in 2010.

Eamonn recently opened up about the idea of being a grandad and admitted he found it "strange" his "wee baby" was going to be a father. Chatting to ITV ahead of returning to present This Morning over the summer holidays, he said: "I'll not need to buy any Manchester United baby grows, that's a prerequisite - Jenny knew when she married into the family that would be expected!

"It's still just so strange to think that my wee baby will be having a baby and that Declan is going to be a dad. It'll be really emotional, and they will be a very loving mother and father… as long as they know you're there for them. You can only wish for health and happiness and it's a lovely landmark in the family… and for me to be a grandfather for the first time."

