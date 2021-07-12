Eamonn Holmes reveals nickname for eldest son Declan in rare interview 

This Morning star Eamonn Holmes has opened up about becoming a grandfather while chatting about his son Declan, who is expecting his first baby with his wife, Jenny. During the chat, he revealed his nickname for Declan, calling him "my wee baby". Aww!

Chatting to ITV ahead of returning to present This Morning over the summer holidays, he said: “I’ll not need to buy any Manchester United baby grows, that’s a prerequisite - Jenny knew when she married into the family that would be expected!”

Speaking about his beloved son Declan, 32, he continued: “It’s still just so strange to think that my wee baby will be having a baby and that Declan is going to be a dad. It’ll be really emotional, and they will be a very loving mother and father… as long as they know you’re there for them.

"You can only wish for health and happiness and it's a lovely landmark in the family… and for me to be a grandfather for the first time.”

He added that he hasn’t offered any parenting tips yet, with Ruth interjecting: “I think that’s how it should be unless they ask then you keep quiet, because I think when you look at baby books of what the advice would’ve been when our parents had us, every generation is different and the advice would be completely different now, so I think keep quiet and they’ll ask if they need your help!”

The husband and wife presenting pair will be back on the breakfast show from Monday for seven weeks, and Ruth said: “We’ve hosted so many This Morning summers now and we always look forward to it. They are always a lot of fun the summer weeks, it has a slightly different vibe to it than the rest of the year. People are often tuning in on their own holidays so we look forward to hearing where people are and they send us messages about what they are doing for the summer. We’ve been doing this since Jack was really little.”

