Eamonn Holmes' new video from garden sparks concern from fans The This Morning star lives in Surrey with wife Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes shared a new video from his garden on Sunday, and it prompted quite a few comments from his fans!

The presenter took to Instagram, where he shared a video with his robot lawnmower in the background.

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have awful start to their short break

The 61-year-old also appeared in the short clip, and he moved with the help of a crutch as he explained how his garden looks so well-maintained.

Speaking to the camera, the dad-of-four said: " A lot of you have been asking about my lawn and how I keep it so well and I gave you a bit of insight by saying it was a robot lawn mower."

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning's Eamonn Holmes' garden video prompts comments from fans

"That's Herbie. Herbie eats grass... a lot of you say, 'Does it not go off track, does it not eat up your plants and things?' Just watch this for magic, Herbie will get to the limits of the garden and know when it is there."

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' immaculate garden rivals the Queen's

READ: Ruth Langsford reveals Eamonn Holmes's first choice of baby name – and she's not a fan!

He captioned the video: "Here’s the secret as to how I keep my lawn so well… Herbie the lawnmower."

The star showed off his impressive garden on Instagram

Many fans commented on how lovely the garden is at the Surrey home Eamonn shares with his wife Ruth Langsford.

"Oh Eamonn your garden is amazing and the lawn is gorgeous… if you ever have a garden party I need to be there," wrote one.

Others focused on the mechanics of Eamonn's beloved Herbie, asking: "How do you know when it's full?"

Eamonn shares his home with his wife and co-star Ruth Langsford

The star responded: "It doesn't store it just mulches over and over again . Grass stays permanently short and soil is fed. Win win."

Another of his fans expressed concern for his health, adding: "Are you okay, you’ve got your crutch today?"

Eamonn replied: "And every day," as another of his followers chimed in: "Sorry to see you are still struggling."

The star has been dealing with chronic pain and was recently diagnosed with a dislocated pelvis and three slipped discs.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.