Eamonn Holmes confuses fans as he heads to This Morning without Ruth Langsford The couple commute separately for a very important reason

Eamonn Holmes left fans confused on Friday morning as he shared a video of himself on his way to This Morning and fans noticed he was travelling without his wife, and co-presenter, Ruth Langsford.

In the 50-second clip, the dad-of-four addressed his fans and thanked them for their support during his and Ruth's first week on the ITV show.

WATCH: Eamonn thanked fans whilst on his way to work

Talking to the camera, whilst on the backseat of a chauffeur-driven car, he said: "Hello there, good morning to you. I'm on my way to work today and it's a gorgeous sunny day. And a gorgeous sunny day makes me feel very happy, mostly very happy that we are back on This Morning this week and we'd just like to thank everybody who has made it such a pleasure for Ruth and I in welcoming us back.

"So, after today it will be one for week gone, six more to go. And we can't guarantee the weather will be there, like this, throughout the run but we certainly will be and what we need is your company. So, however your Friday shapes up, I hope it's a good one, I hope the sun shines on you over the weekend and you get to enjoy it."

Ruth and Eamonn are taking over Holly and Phillip during the summer holidays

He finished the video by adding: "Thanks for watching, see you from 10 o'clock this morning and indeed next week for the next six weeks after that!"

Fans loved the clip but many asked why he was travelling alone. "Lovely having you back. You and Ruth have such great banter. Do you and Ruth travel separately?" one asked.

Indeed, the couple do commute separately, with Ruth explaining the reason to Platinum Magazine last year. "We tried going together once and it was an absolute nightmare because he made me half an hour late," Ruth explained at the time.

"He was saying, 'What do you need to be in at 8am for?' He's a ship-up-10-minutes-before kind of guy. That's where we are absolutely on opposite ends of the scale."