Ruth Langsford gets send-off from Loose Women colleagues for this reason Ruth and Eamonn are coming back!

Ruth Langsford bid farewell to Loose Women colleagues on Wednesday as she confirmed her return to This Morning over the summer period. Appearing on the ITV lunchtime show, the 61-year-old revealed that both she and husband Eamonn Holmes will step in for main hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for six weeks.

"I'm not leaving - normally when you do a best bits everyone goes: 'Thank you, it's been lovely working with you.' I'm going next door," she divulged.

MORE: Ruth Langsford shares rare picture of son Jack with husband Eamonn Holmes

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford wows This Morning fans in figure-hugging dress

"Eamonn and I will be on This Morning for about six weeks then I will be back. But I'll be talking to you all every day because we do the handovers."

MORE: Ruth Langsford shares emotional video with mum Joan for heartwarming reason

SEE: This Morning stars' luxury homes: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and more

The TV couple have previously filled in for regular presenters Phillip and Holly every Friday and during school holidays – they were last on the show during the Easter holidays.

Last year, viewers were shocked to learn that Ruth and Eamonn's Friday slot would be replaced with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

Ruth and Eamonn will be back on This Morning over summer

At the time, the married couple took to Twitter to share identical statements on their respective accounts, they wrote: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years. Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

RELATED: Ruth Langsford celebrates after achieving impressive fitness milestone

Following the announcement, Alison said: "I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning - initially for a few months - that I would still be there 19 years later.

"I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it's a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much. I'm just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.