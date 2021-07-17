Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have awful start to their short break The pair fell victim to traffic

Like so many, This Morning stars Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have made the most of the mini-heatwave as they headed off on a small break – but it didn't get the start either of them would have wanted.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' immaculate garden rivals the Queen's

On Saturday, Eamonn shared a picture of themselves in the car as they drove to their destination, and they were stuck in the most horrendous traffic.

"Our view on The M25 ..... Lovely Day but Sooo Hot," Eamonn wrote alongside a picture of him and Ruth sat in the car, as well as a snap showcasing the long tailbacks.

On her Instagram Stories, Ruth revealed that the pair had come to a complete stop, as she shared a clip of the stopped traffic. A man in a car up ahead had even got out of his to adjust his shirt.

"Day out with my beloved….M25 going nowhere," she lamented.

Fans were shocked over the levels of traffic, as one wrote: "Oh dear that looks like torture! Hope you get through it ok."

Another shared their own travel nightmare, explaining: "Bit like the M6, near where I live, in Walsall Eamonn. I feel like I've been cooked travelling over to see my son."

The couple's break didn't go as planned

The comments section was also filled with suggestions from fans as they attempted to come up with alternate ideas for the pair to enjoy the sun, with many suggesting relaxing at a pub or in the garden.

Eamonn Holmes confuses fans as he heads to This Morning without Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes confuses fans with latest photo as he shares health update

Plenty of others also advised the couple to stay safe and "drink water" as the high temperatures could easily lead to some heat-related ailments.

Ruth and Eamonn have enjoyed many holidays over the 25 years that they've been a couple, and they will have enjoyed many with their son Jack, who was born in 2002.

But earlier this week, Eamonn revealed that if he'd had his way, the pair would have named their baby boy something entirely different.

On This Morning, the couple discussed Dr. Zoe William's decision to name her son Lisbon Lion, after she first met her partner in the Portuguese capital.

Ruth wasn't pleased with the standstill traffic

Eamonn suggested the name could have come from one of them being a Celtic supporter, as when the club won the European Cup in 1987, they were dubbed the 'Lisbon Lions'.

He then revealed he had wanted to name their son Alex, after the legendary Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Irish presenter said his wife had called the name suggestion "sad and pathetic", which she quickly confirmed, claiming that Jack was a "solid name".

