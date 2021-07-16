Josephine Jobert shares health update with fans The star has come down with a cold

Josephine Jobert has been enjoying herself on the islands of Guadeloupe as she films for the upcoming series of Death in Paradise.

But the star's fun in the sun was recently ruined as she came down with a cold.

Josephine Jobert enjoys swim in stunning infinity pool

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress looked a little under the weather, as she wrote: "Great, I'm in the Caribbean and caught a nasty cold from the A/C.

"Not been at the top of my game the last 2 days. My sinuses are on fire and I have a headache."

Thankfully, she was able to share that the cold wasn't completely holding her back. "But I still managed to train this morning and write with my mom this afternoon.

"But now I am again a little knocked out."

The star was feeling under the weather

The star took to her Stories again later on to show that she was feeling a little bit better as she played with a little puppy.

The 36-year-old actress first approached the puppy, joking it could "attack" her, but a later clip showed that was far from the case, as the pup enjoyed a good set of fusses.

During her time on the Caribbean island, Josephine has explored the surrounding scenery and often stunned fans with some unbelievable bikini posts.

Last week, she captivated her followers when she shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a green thong bikini as she posed near a waterfall.

Tilting her head to the sky and running her fingers through her hair, Josephine's toned figure and derriere caused a huge stir.

The star has enjoyed herself on the island of Guadeloupe

"Beautiful shot of you with an amazing background with the waterfall," gushed one follower. "Simply stunning Josephine," said a second.

A third added: "Beautiful beyond words," and a fourth said: "My goodness, absolutely gorgeous!"

