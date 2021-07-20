The Great's Elle Fanning confirms major update on series two - and fans are thrilled Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult will soon be back on our screens

Huzzah! TV-lovers can rejoice because there has been a major update regarding season two of The Great – and fans are thrilled.

Elle Fanning, who plays Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia in the Hulu and Channel 4 series, recently announced that filming for the sophomore series had wrapped, so it's only a matter of time before it's back on our screens.

Posting on Instagram, the actress could be seen in costume posing alongside co-star Nicholas Hoult, who plays Emperor Peter III, holding a clapperboard. The caption reads: "Season two of The Great has officially wrapped. Wow.

"What a tremendous feat filming in a global pandemic. I am eternally grateful for the crew that kept us all safe and going. This season is going to be WILLLLDDDD! I love them with all my heart. Cannot wait for you to see what we have cooked up! @thegreathulu."

It's safe to say that fans were overjoyed with the news that was announced on Monday night and plenty took to the comments section to share their delight. One person said: "I am filled to the brim which much excitement. Huzzah!" Another wrote: "OMG YESSSS", as a third commented: "Omggg can't wait."

Elle shared this photo on her Instagram

Season two was confirmed last year much to the delight of viewers. Speaking to Decider, the show's executive producer Marian Macgowan revealed that they have six seasons mapped out for the show. She said: "We believe there's sufficient material to take us through until she is an old woman."

The showrunner, Tony McNamara, added: "I mean we could tell it in four [seasons], we could probably tell it in three. I don't really know.

"I think it's also now I realise the characters are so great across the board – we have 12 great actors playing really great characters and that's just good TV, so it does seem like there's a lot to get out of them."

