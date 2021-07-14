Death in Paradise star Ralf Little no longer allowed to look after stray puppy - details 

Death in Paradise fans were delighted when it was revealed that Ralf Little had taken in an adorable stray puppy while filming in Guadeloupe, but the star has since updated fans revealing that Josephine Jobert has had to take the pooch in after he was contacted by the owners of the villa he is currently staying in, uh oh!

Posting the video on Instagram, he said: “I haven’t updated about the little pup in the last couple of days and the reason is, a couple of days ago we were contacted by the owners of the villa who had seen her on Instagram and thought she was gorgeous but contractually speaking there is a no pet policy on the villa, which I didn’t know about.”

He continued: “We tried to figure out what to do because we’re still trying to find her a home, here, if we can, and if not a lady in the office is going to try and take her home at the end of the shoot, but it meant that we needed to do something for the rest of the week and so she’s with auntie Josie!”

Ralf wasn't able to have the puppy in his villa

Josephine Jobert joked: “Oui, my baby! I love her so much, she’s the cutest little thing.” Fans were quick to respond to the video, with one writing: “Gorgeous little puppy. Pleased she is being cared for so well,” while another added: “Thx Josie for taking her in - that is so precious of you. I know Ralf will miss her but glad she is staying in the fam.” A third added: “Just glad she is being given lots of love.”

