Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo sends Taylor Kinney heartfelt message - after spoiling season 10 for fans We love them!

Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo has wished her co-star Taylor Kinney a "happy belated" birthday, as the actress celebrates the beginning of Leo season.

"Tis the season," she shared, alongside a lion emoji; Leo season is when the astrological charts reach 23 July, and runs until 22 August. Miranda will celebrate her 31st birthday on 14 August.

The post saw Miranda posing on her back on the roof of a car, wearing leather shorts and a black croptop, paired with thigh-high Burberry boots.

"And happy belated to the king!!!! @taylorkinney111," she added; Taylor celebrated his 40th birthday on 15 July.

The post comes a day after Miranda may have accidentally let it slip that Taylor's character, Lietenant Kelly Severide will make it out of the dangerous situation viewers last saw him in during the season nine finale.

The actress, who stars as firefighter Stella KIdd, shared on her Instagram Stories a throwback picture from the set of the 1990 film Cry Baby, starring Johnny Depp and Amy Locane. The picture featured the two on a blanket as director John Waters coached them through their kissing scenes, which have since become iconic.

Miranda shared a birthday message to Taylor while celebrating Leo season

Miranda shared it on her Story with the caption: "This is our lives," while tagging Taylor.

Production for season ten officially began last week and the post gave fans hope that Kelly, who was one of the several characters left with their fates dangling following the major cliffhanger, would be returning for the season, at least in some capacity.

In typical One Chicago fashion, the cast and showrunners have been tight-lipped about what will happen when the show returns, given that the last time we saw several of the main characters was in a capsized boat, gasping for air.

She teased that Taylor is back filming for season 10

But Hanako Greensmith, who plays paramedic Violet Mikami, gave fans a fun behind-the-scenes moment between herself and Kara Killmer earlier in the week.

The actress took to social media to share a picture of the pair back in their ambulance rig.

Hanako shared this snap of her and Kara behind the scenes

"Back with my favorite lady. And a cheeseburger," Hanako captioned the post, as she held a cheeseburger in hand and the two ladies pouted for the camera.

NBC announced that the show would be returning as part of its fall lineup on September 22, along with spin-off shows Chicago PD and Chicago Med.

