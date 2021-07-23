Chicago Fire star Hanako Greensmith shares adorable behind-the-scenes moment with Kara Killmer

Chicago Fire stars are back in the Windy City filming season 10, and Hanako Greensmith has given fans a fun behind-the-scenes moment between herself and Kara Killmer.

Hanako and Kara play Violet Mikami and Sylvie Brett respectively, the paramedics at Firehouse 51, and the actress took to social media to share a picture of the pair back in their ambulance rig.

"Back with my favorite lady. And a cheeseburger," Hanako captioned the post, as she held a cheeseburger in hand and the two ladies pouted for the camera.

WATCH: Blake and Violet reconnect at Mollys

Hanako confirmed in late June that she had signed on as a season regular a year after joining the show, and her co-stars couldn't be happier.

"Things that make me very happy. And very excited. Thank you so much for all of the love and support - I’m endlessly grateful. See. You. Next. SZN MY FRANDZ!" she captioned the post.

"Yes sweet angel queen, yes!" commented Miranda Rae Mayo, who stars as firefighter Stella Kidd in the show, while Daniel Kyri added: "Congrats boo!"

Hanako shared this snap of her and Kara behind the scenes

Former Chicago Fire stars Annie Ilonzeh and Adriyan Rae also shared their love and support. "Congratulations, can’t wait to see more of Violet next season," commented one fan as another added: "YOU DEFINITELY DESERVE THIS - I can’t wait for Violet Mikami on season 10."

Hanako first made an appearance in season eight as a paramedic from a different firehouse whom Alberto Rosende's firefighter Blake Gallo had trained with at the academy.

The pair enjoyed a brief romance but it soon fizzled out, and in season nine she joined Firehouse 51 at the request of Sylvie, But fans have been hoping for a reunion, and her full-time addition to the cast may see their relationship explored further.

Violet joined the team in season nine

Season 10 will also finally explain the cliffhanger finale of season nine, which saw Squad Three attempt to save a victim whose boat was capsized, only to find the boat collapse on top of them.

Just before the credits rolled, Joe Cruz and Kelly Severide, as well as colleagues Capp and Tony, were seen gasping for air as the water rose above them, while back on shore Kelly's fiancee Stella looked on in horror.

One Chicago returns to screens on Wednesday 22 September at 8pm ET/PT.

