Chicago Fire fans convinced they've worked out major season ten spoiler

Season nine of Chicago Fire wrapped up back in May, and if you're anything like us, you're desperate to know what the next season holds for our favourite Windy City firefighters.

Luckily we don't have too much longer to wait as it's been confirmed that the gripping drama will return to screens on Wednesday 22 September at 9pm ET/PT. What's more, filming has officially kicked off this week, confirmed by both actress Miranda Rae Mayo and a recent casting call for extras in the Chicago area.

The casting call, which was posted on the Facebook group Chicago Fire Extras, has garnered a lot of attention from fans of the show as it seems to reveal a major spoiler for the upcoming season.

Chicago Fire season nine ended with a nail-biting cliffhanger

The post read: "Casting Alert! Local to Chicago and Surrounding Suburbs ONLY. Searching for males and females to be at a baby shower, ages 20's to 50's, all ethnicities, on Chicago Fire."

Taking to Reddit, many fans shared their theories that the baby shower referred to in the post is Joe Cruz's wife's, which was referenced in the season nine finale. Given that Chloe's baby shower was due to take shortly after the events of the season nine finale, fans are now convinced that Joe - along with Kelly Severide - have survived the terrifying life-or-death situation they found themselves in.

Reddit fans think season ten will begin with Joe's wife's baby shower - meaning he survived

As viewers know, the cliffhanger finale saw Squad Three attempt to save a victim whose boat had capsized, only to find the boat collapse on top of them. Just before the credits rolled, Joe and Kelly, as well as colleagues Capp and Tony, were seen gasping for air as the water rose above them, while back on shore Kelly's fiancee Stella Kidd looked on in horror unable to help.

Both Joe and Kelly were left in a life-or-death situation in the season nine finale

Commenting under the post, one fan speculated: "If there is a baby shower at the season premiere, we can assume that Cruz won't die, and probably the others are ok as well. I don't think they would have a party if someone has died that day..."

Someone else then replied: "Yeah, and there isn't a casting call for a funeral scene so I guess all of Squad 3 especially Kelly survives. Besides, I seem to kinda think it's hinted that Kelly and Stella are probably one of Joe's son's godparents."

However, a third wasn't so sure. "I hope you're right!" they wrote but added an alternative suggestion of how things could go down: "In the finale Joe tells Kelly and Stella that he has to hurry home after shift to set up for the baby shower and he expects them to be there. Maybe Chloe gets the call about the accident AT the baby shower?"

Fans will have to wait and see if their speculations are correct when the show returns in just a couple of months.

