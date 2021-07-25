Fans have been finding every morsel of proof they can to work out what will happen when the next season of Chicago Fire drops.

MORE: Chicago Fire star Hanako Greensmith shares adorable behind-the-scenes moment with Kara Killmer

While they thankfully don't have to wait too long, as NBC announced that the show would be returning as part of its fall lineup on September 22, that hasn't stopped them from snooping.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chicago Fire season nine finale ends on cliffhanger

However, one of the show's stars, Miranda Rae Mayo, may have possibly given them something to work with that could reveal the fate of one major character.

MORE: Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo shares stunning pride pictures

The actress shared on her Instagram Stories a throwback picture from the set of the 1990 film Cry Baby, starring Johnny Depp and Amy Locane. The picture featured the two on a blanket as director John Waters coached them through their kissing scenes, which have since become iconic.

Miranda shared it on her Story with the caption: "This is our lives," while tagging her co-star Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide.

Miranda's post gave fans a nugget of hope regarding Taylor Kinney's return

The post gave fans hope that the actress inadvertently hinted at the fact that the two were filming together, given that production for season ten officially began last week.

This could mean that Kelly, who was one of the several characters left with their fates dangling following season nine's major cliffhanger, would be returning for the season, at least in some capacity.

MORE: Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney looked so different at the start of his career

MORE: Chicago Fire stars Daniel Kyri and Miranda Rae Mayo over the moon as familiar face joins season 10

In typical One Chicago fashion, the cast and showrunners have been tight-lipped about what will happen when the show returns, given that the last time we saw several of the main characters was in a capsized boat, gasping for air.

Miranda plays Lieutenant Stella Kidd, Kelly's love interest on the show

Many fans were also convinced they'd worked out a major spoiler when they found the Facebook call for extras at a "baby shower" scene for the show.

Theories began running amok, especially on the show's Reddit channels, that the shower would be for Joe Cruz's wife's baby, and that would connect to the incident somehow, either seeing all the characters emerge safely, or have the accident impact the celebration.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.