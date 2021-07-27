Ranvir Singh struggled to hold back the tears on Tuesday's edition of Lorraine during a moving and important interview with former Love Island contestant and Mental Health Ambassador, Dr Alex George.

The ITV presenter, who is currently filling in for Lorraine Kelly for the summer holidays, was talking to the reality-star-turned-campaigner when she admitted she found it "emotional" chatting to the "amazing" Alex.

Alex was on the show to candidly discuss his grief after tragically losing his younger brother, Llŷr, to suicide last year – and was eager to urge young people to reach out and ask for help with their mental health should they need it.

Looking visibly moved after the interview, Ranvir said holding back tears: "I think you're amazing for what you do, with all the pain you're carrying. I feel quite emotional speaking to you, because we all think of our own families. So thank you, for everything you're doing." Alex then responded: "We get through, thank you."

The emotional moment came after the former Islander admitted that he had gone through some "dark" times in recent months and was compelled to reach out to his family and ask for help.

Ranvir was chatting to Dr Alex about his important work with youth mental health

Alex, who was appointed Youth Mental Health Ambassador by the Prime Minister earlier this year, paid tribute to his younger brother on social media this week to mark 12 months since his passing.

The doctor shared a heartwarming family photo and wrote in the caption: "I can't believe it's been a year. Some days I really can't accept or understand that you are not here. We miss you so much Llŷr.

"You give me so much strength, even when times are tough and it would be easy to give up. Mum, Dad and Elliott are doing ok, they miss you so much too. I would do anything to go out for a spin in the car with you again. Love you x."

If you have been affected by this story and wish to seek help, Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you're feeling, or if you're worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

