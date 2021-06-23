Ranvir Singh forced to pause Good Morning Britain after son's on-air interruption The ITV presenter wanted to check everything was okay

Ranvir Singh was forced to pause her presenting stint on Good Morning Britain after an unexpected call from her son, Tushaan.

Appearing on Wednesday's edition of the ITV show, the presenter halted her hosting duties to phone back her son to check "everything was okay".

Ranvir told her fellow presenters Adil Ray and Susanna Reid: "Oh hang on a second, my son is FaceTiming me whilst I'm on air. Sorry, I'm just going to have to answer to check if everything is OK at home."

The Good Morning Britain presenters then joked that her son was looking for something, as Adil quipped: "Breaking news… 'Mum where is the peanut butter'?" To Ranvir added: "Never off duty."

Moments later, Susanna checked in with her co-star, asking Ranvir if everything was sorted at home with her son, prompting Ranvir to explain: "Apparently I've got to look out for an email with a verification for Brawl Stars... Sorry I feel like I've brought my entire domestic life into the studio this morning."

Before the interruption on Wednesday, the ITV stars were - fittingly - discussing balancing work life and domestic life and Ranvir expressed how women are often burdened with working a full-time job as well as parenting.

"My son's nearly nine. It's not the physicality of the work, it's the brain work. You think you've switched off at 9pm, but in your head you're still figuring out everything."

Susanna, who is a mum-of-three, agreed, adding: "Childcare, school arrangements, homework, all of that stuff. Obviously, lots of dads do that too... but the domestic work does tend to fall on women."

Earlier this year, the former Strictly champ opened up about her bond with her son. "Although Tushaan loved me being in Strictly, the novelty wore off at times because Mummy was away a lot and not getting home until late," she told HELLO!. "At that age all they want is you. If you get distracted by work or your phone, they feel it, like most working mothers know."

