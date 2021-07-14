Ranvir Singh reveals son's touching response after detailing his heartbreaking experience with racism The GMB host broke down in tears live on-air earlier this week

Following the racist messages directed at three England football heroes this week, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh opened up about her own personal dealings with racism.

On Tuesday, the GMB host broke down in tears as she discussed her son Tushaan's painful experience with racial abuse at school. The following day, Ranvir explained that her son's school had actually called her after she spoke about him live on-air.

WATCH: Ranvir Singh breaks down in tears on GMB as she details racism aimed at son

"What was really interesting yesterday was I got a call from the school, just asking if everything was okay, which was good, you know, and I think that's what all schools should be doing with all children of different backgrounds at the moment, actually," she told co-hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid.

"It's a showing of care and understanding that there may be conversations in the home that children feel uncomfortable having in the classroom, and that shouldn't be the case. So I thanked them for that."

Mum-of-one Ranvir then revealed how her eight-year-old son praised her for being open about the difficult topic. "I spoke to my son yesterday because obviously, it was on the telly, he didn't know," she said. "I didn't know I was going to say it. It happened. So it was my responsibility to talk about it when I got home.

Ranvir shared her personal struggle with racism

"As soon as I said I spoke about it on the telly, he said 'I'm really proud of you, Mummy.' I said, 'That's really nice.' And he said to me, 'Just like you don't want your child', meaning him, 'to have racism, I don't want my children to have racism, but I imagine it will still happen.'

"That's my nine-year-old saying, 'I imagine that will still happen'. It's all of our responsibility, isn't it?"

Previously, the former Strictly star had revealed that racism plays a part in her daily life and that even her son has been the subject of abuse.

Chatting to her GMB colleagues, she became emotional as she said: "My son going to school, he's talked about the racism he's faced and he's going to be nine and you think about it all the time. And you're privileged if you don't have to think about it and the only time you think about it is if one of your heroes is suffering."

