Meet Love Your Garden presenter Alan Titchmarsh's wife

Despite the coronavirus lockdown, Alan Titchmarsh has been regularly on hand to give his expert garden advice so that those who are fortunate enough to have outdoor space can make the most of it and perhaps start a new green-fingered hobby.

Grow Your Own at Home with Alan Titchmarsh and Love Your Garden has been giving viewers plenty of inspiration when it comes to growing vegetables, fruit and herbs, and who better to front the show than Alan himself.

Alan has been a TV favourite for many years

The ITV show was previously taking place in the comfort of Alan's picturesque garden along with the help of his wife Alison, who even filled in for the camera crew herself to film the show in 2020. So who is Alan's wife? Here's all you need to know…

Who is Alan Titchmarsh's wife?

Alan met Alison in the 1970's at an amateur dramatics group. It seems that love blossomed quickly and the pair tied the knot in 1975. Alan has often described Alison, who previously worked as doctor, as his "best friend" and even explained his secret to a long and happy marriage.

He explained: "Romance is about being thoughtful. I have made Alison tea for 45 years – but mind you, she's ironed my shirts every week for 44 years, which is the greater gift […] I'm a lucky man, because she's the most unmaterialistic person I know."

Alan's wife even filmed their show during lockdown

Who are Alan Titchmarsh's children?

Alison and Alan, who celebrated their sapphire wedding anniversary in July, have two children. Their eldest, Polly, was born in 1979, and Camilla was born in 1981. The 71-year-old presenter and Alison also have many grandchildren, with Alan previously opening up about how important family was to him.

He told Yours magazine: "I still work a lot, but I also turn loads of stuff down. I try to pace myself, and spending time with the family – my wife Alison, our two daughters, their husbands and our four grandchildren – is very, very important."

Alan and his wife Alison

Alan Titchmarsh and his wife Grow Your Own at Home

Alan clearly enjoyed working alongside his wife Alison for their lockdown TV project last year. Explaining the premise of the show to What's on TV, he said: "I'm on the veg patch, it's all outside, and my wife Alison is wielding the camera! It's a proper shoulder-mounted camera – ITV sent the kit to us.

"We sometimes use the tripod, but for the majority of filming Alison is carrying it and moving about. She has been amazing – I think she has another career coming! We've been married 45 years this year and this is the first time we've ever done anything professionally together. Hopefully we've cracked it!"

