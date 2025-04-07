Alan Titchmarsh's beachfront 'escape' away from private Hampshire home

Alan Titchmarsh and his wife Alison spend most of their time at their beautiful farmhouse in the serene countryside town of Alton in Hampshire.

However, the couple, who have been married for 50 years, are also lucky enough to own a second property on the Isle of Wight, which offers them beachfront living and coastal views in abundance.

The broadcaster, writer and former host of Ground Force opened up about their second home in a previous column, describing the house as their "lovely escape".

Alan Titchmarsh's coastal bolthole is his 'escape'

Writing in a column for The Telegraph in 2021, Alan described his love affair with Cowes on the Isle of Wight, an area he has been fond of since childhood.

The 75-year-old explained that in 1999, he and Alison decided to purchase a bolthole to serve as their hideaway when visiting the idyllic island for holidays.

Alan explained that due to now having property there, they often spend quite a bit of time there when the English weather provides sunshine and warmth.

"It's a better pace of life and it's so nice to be by the sea – that stretch of water and being cut off from the mainland gives you a sense of going overseas."

Alan also stated that they bought a small flat when they first laid roots there 26 years ago, but it wasn't long before they upgraded to a small house.

It's not just their home on the Isle of Wight that is their pride and joy. Alan also shared how he loves to go sailing whenever he's down by the coast.

"As I'm an early riser, I start the day on the veranda with a cup of tea, watching the sun coming up over the water. Then I might go for a pootle in my 21ft long motorboat. I have always liked the water, I'll go around the island to find a bay and drop anchor," adding: "It's such a lovely escape."

Alan Titchmarsh and his wife Alison's farmhouse in Hampshire

Meanwhile, when not bobbing along the coast of the Isle of Wight, Alison and Alan spend their time at their farmhouse in Hampshire.

The home, said to be worth around £1.25 million, has been their main house for over two decades.

There, the couple raised their two daughters, Polly and Camilla, who have since gone on to welcome children of their own, making Alan and Alison grandparents.

The house, unsurprisingly, has a stunning garden area that Alan and Alison have spent many years transforming.

Alan's home sits on 10 acres of land, so there is plenty to play with when it comes to landscaping. They also have a large shed, a conservatory and mini waterfalls dotted all over the outdoor area.