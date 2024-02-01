Tarek El Moussa receives support from ex Christina Hall's second husband after difficult confession about end of marriage

Tarek El Moussa may be confronting difficult demons from his past in his upcoming book Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress – in Real Estate, Business and Life, but he's not letting it take away from the joys in his personal life.

The 42-year-old real estate investor is celebrating with his wife Heather Rae El Moussa the first birthday of their adorable son Tristan Jay.

The famous parents took to Instagram to share a slew of family photos in honor of their one-year-old, showing them doting over him as he crawled around the room in a Notorious B.I.G. shirt and baby jeans.

Mom Heather wrote: "Happy birthday Tristan Jay!!! Our sweet little bear is officially 1 year old today! The best addition to our family of five and a light that brightens all of our days with his endless smiles, loudest belly giggles, and perfect blue eyes."

Referencing her stepchildren with Tarek, she continued: "I can't believe we have 1 teenager, 1 pre-teen, and a toddler in our home… soaking in every single moment, big and little, because where does the time go?!"

Tarek shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight, with his ex-wife Christina Hall, and it seems like the love in their blended family remains as strong as ever.

Ant Anstead, Christina's second husband who she was married to from 2018-2021, after her divorce from Tarek, sweetly commented on the post: "A year!! Crazy! Happy birthday little man x," and Tarek himself added: "OMG our big man is 1!!!! I can't believe it!"

Tarek and Christina, who hosted the hit HGTV series Flip or Flop together, were married from 2009 to 2018, during which time they welcomed their two children.

© Getty Images Tarek and Christina were married from 2009-2018

However, in 2016, due to an incident involving a gun and Tarek's own struggles with addiction and mental health stemming from a cancer diagnosis, they had separated.

In a recent interview with People, during which Tarek details more of what he'd written in his deeply candid book, the TV personality shared his own version of the incident and his hope that they could rebuild their family after.

© Instagram Tarek and Heather are the parents of one-year-old Tristan and co-parent Taylor and Brayden with Christina

However, in the fall of 2017, he realized that "she had moved on" discovering that she was dating Ant. "I would say devastating would be an understatement." Christina and Tarek filed for divorce in late 2017, and it was finalized the following year. Christina and Ant also welcomed a son, now four-year-old Hudson, before splitting up.

Tarek added, though, that their blended families were now stronger than ever for the sake of their children. "I hold nothing against Christina. I understand why she did what she did. We had a lot of hard years through my sicknesses and my mental health struggles from the testosterone… I've never said any of this, ever."

© Getty Images Ant and Christina were married from 2018-2021

He expressed that their relationship was "better than it's been ever since the separation. We all communicate well, even Heather and Christina."

