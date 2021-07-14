John Travolta shares happy news after heartbreaking year - fans are thrilled The actor has been raising their two children alone

John Travolta received an outpouring of love and support just days after he marked the year anniversary of his wife Kelly Preston's untimely death.

The Saturday Night Fever star and his two remaining children, Ella and Benjamin, recognised Kelly's passing in private, choosing not to pay tribute on social media.

But on 14 July - two days after the anniversary - John broke his silence with some happy news, which his followers were thrilled about.

WATCH: John Travolta shares very rare video with his youngest son - and he looks so happy

He took to Instagram to share his Emmy nod and to also congratulate his fellow Die Hart co-stars, Nathalie Emmanuel and Kevin Hart, too.

John has been nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series and the news was very well received.

"Congratulations. I know your guardian angels are shining down," wrote one, while another added: "I'm sure Kelly and Jett are smiling down," referring to the son the couple lost when he was 16.

John was excited to share his Emmy nomination

Plenty commented with heart emojis and others said: "Congratulations dear John," and said the news was, "so well deserved".

On 12 July the family remembered Kelly who passed away after a private two year battle with breast cancer.

John, 67, has endured an incredibly difficult 12 months since the passing of his beloved wife – but he has excelled in his role as a single parent to Ella and her younger brother, ten-year-old Benjamin.

John is doing an amazing job of raising their children Ella and Benjamin

Just last month, 21-year-old Ella shared a poignant public message to her dad in honour of Father's Day, writing: "Daddy, You make parenting look so easy, though it not always is. You make every day better than the one before it. You bring joy to us when we are down. You are our best friend and we love you to the moon and back around.

"I hope to be even half as good of a parent as you someday. Happy Father's Day to this incredible man and to all of the amazing Dads out there."

