Outlander's Sam Heughan sparks fan frenzy in muscle fit T-shirt The Amazon Prime star is thinking of a new business...

Sam Heughan sent his followers into a tailspin by sharing a smoldering new photo as he joked about starting up his own taxi business.

The Outlander star gave his best 'blue steel' look to the camera as he posed in a golf buggy wearing a muscle-fit T-shirt and tight-fitting jeans.

Leaning back in his seat and gazing into the camera, Sam joked: "Thinking of starting my own taxi service."

Needless to say, fans were quick to voice their encouragement and gush over his appearance.

"I will pay any fare to ride in a taxi with Sam as the driver," exclaimed one. A second joked: "That will be a popular service."

A third added: "Looking good Sam, the seat next to you would never be empty," and a fourth said: "You would never have to act again - you would be booked for years!!"

Sam's latest appearance delighted fans

While Sam was more than likely joking about his new career path, he does in fact have a side-hustle that he has been concentrating on since wrapping season six of Outlander, his whisky brand Sassenach Spirits.

The Jamie Fraser actor recently shared a photo of himself horse riding in Mexico to promote the brand of spirit – but it seems his fans were distracted by another element of the photo.

Sam wrote in the caption: "It's incredible, the special places @sassenachspirits takes you and the unique people you meet…"

Fans were in agreement that Sam looks like the late Paul Newman

Taking to the comments section, one follower of Sam's pointed out how the actor bared a resemblance to late Hollywood actor Paul Newman. "You look like Paul Newman in this photo," they wrote.

Another replied stating: "Agreed!", as a third said: "I thought that in the last photo. He does play him in a movie and I thought perfect pick." Meanwhile, a fourth agreed but also insisted: "I love Paul Newman but Sam is hotter in my opinion."

