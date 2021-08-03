Ben Shephard admits to crying 'so much' on air for sweet reason The Good Morning Britain presenter was feeling emotional

Ben Shephard was feeling overwhelmed with emotion on Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Britain – and we can relate to the sweet reason!

The TV presenter was appearing on the ITV show alongside Kate Garraway when he admitted to viewers he had been "in tears" earlier in the morning after learning that the GB men's sailing team had won a gold medal overnight at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ben said: "I've already been in tears this morning," which prompted Kate to quip in response: "And for once it wasn't my fault!"

The Tipping Point star went on to reveal his excitement at Team GB sailing duo Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell winning the gold medal by a close margin of just "centimetres".

Ben then welcomed former Olympic champion Sally Gunnell onto the show for a chat, stating: "Sally, it's lovely to see you this morning, thanks so much for joining us.

"I mean we continue to be blown away by the endeavours and the achievements by Team GB and out Olympians." He added: "I sort of need to rehydrate because I'm crying so much." Ben is enjoying his time back on the breakfast show after he was forced to take a break after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Ben Shephard was tearful over the Olympics

Of his injury, Ben explained to Susanna Reid last month: "If you're not aware - and I've done my best to try and tell as many people as possible - this knee here, my right knee, I ruptured the ACL.

"I tore the meniscus and did various other things trying to pretend that I'm still only a 25-year-old. Sadly, I'm not. So, I've had an operation to repair it all."

He added: "It was only when I explained it to Hillary and we were on air and he said, 'Oh yeah well what the ACL does, it connects the bottom part of the leg to the top otherwise it just flops about a bit' it all made sense."

