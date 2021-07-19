Ben Shephard reveals wife's 'struggle' over shock injury as he makes GMB return The GMB star ruptured his ACL

Ben Shephard has returned to Good Morning Britain following his horrific leg injury, which saw him rupture his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Joining co-host Susanna Reid on Monday, the 46-year-old revealed that the real "victim" has been his beloved wife Annie.

The presenter, who took some time off to recover, had damaged the ligament that helps stabilise the knee joint during a game of football - he promptly went to hospital for surgery.

Discussing his recovery, Ben thanked everyone for their messages of support before asking them to send some love to his wife.

"If it's at all possible, could you send some of that love to my wife? Because she’s the one who's really struggling," he told viewers, to which, Susanna joked: "I know, let's think of the real victim here."

Ben and Annie have been married since March 2004, and together they share two sons, Sam, 16, and 14-year-old Jack.

Ben recently injured his leg during a game of football

Of his injury, Ben explained: "If you're not aware - and I've done my best to try and tell as many people as possible - this knee here, my right knee, I ruptured the ACL.

"I tore the meniscus and did various other things trying to pretend that I'm still only a 25-year-old. Sadly, I'm not. So, I've had an operation to repair it all."

Ben and Annie are the proud parents to two boys

He added: "It was only when I explained it to Hillary and we were on air and he said, 'Oh yeah well what the ACL does, it connects the bottom part of the leg to the top otherwise it just flops about a bit' it all made sense."

As a photo of his leg appeared in the background, the TV star continued: "It'll be two weeks tomorrow post-operation… That was me exactly just before the operation."

