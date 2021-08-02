Kate Garraway gives update on Derek's battle with long COVID-19 The Good Morning Britain presenter was discussing the virus on Monday

Kate Garraway has opened up about her husband's difficult battle with long COVID-19. The Good Morning Britain presenter, who was anchoring Monday's edition of the show alongside Ben Shephard, was discussing the long-term effects of the virus alongside ITV's resident doctor, Dr Amir Khan, when she admitted Derek's condition still presents "issues".

The trio were discussing sportsman Lewis Hamilton's revelation that he is suffering from long coronavirus when the doctor shared: "Lots of people are suffering from long Covid.

"Symptoms can include extreme fatigue, brain fog, problems with vision, problems with pain, difficulty breathing, palpations, chest pain - all sorts of things."

Kate then interjected: "That's only the ones we know, as well. That's the thing, more and more are emerging as different parts of the body are damaged.

"I know Derek is an extreme example of, all the time there are more issues." She added: "Initially, it was a bit of exhaustion and now it seems to be more of them presenting."

Ben also waded into the discussion, saying Lewis: "He said he feels like he's still fighting the long-term effects of Covid-19. This long-Covid is a very real issue for a lot of people who have caught the virus."

Kate was discussing long COVID-19 on Good Morning Britain

The update on Derek comes soon after Kate made a passionate plea on the breakfast programme to reward the dedicated nurses who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic and in particular the ones who cared for her husband while he was in hospital.

While discussing the NHS pay fallout last month, Kate said: "The problem is, and nobody could be more desperate for nurses to be rewarded than me," she told Pat Cullen from Royal College of Nurses.

"Nurses, I think, saved Derek's life and are still very involved in keeping him alive because it's the nursing care – as well of course as the brilliant doctors – but that care during those critical days and months made all the difference."

In March 2020, 53-year-old Derek was admitted to hospital after he contracted coronavirus. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped. The virus also attacked his lungs, heart, kidneys, liver and pancreas.

