Ben Shephard gives Martin Lewis surprising advice ahead of GMB debut

Ben Shephard has been a presenter on Good Morning Britain for seven years so he is no doubt full of incredible advice for anyone just starting on the show - or so we thought.

On Monday morning, financial expert Martin Lewis, who has been a guest contributor for the ITV show for years, stepped into Piers Morgan's former shoes, and ahead of his first show, he received a cheeky note from Ben which he showed to his followers.

"To Martin, morning. Have fun, enjoy + get stuck in!! If in doubt, just think what would Ben do? + do the opposite!!!" Ben jokingly wrote over an official picture of himself.

Great message from @benshephard left for me in my @GMB dressing room. And very sage advice on the left... pic.twitter.com/DuaaQbmysS — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 28, 2021

Ben left Martin a cheeky note

Fans of the Money Saving Expert loved the "brilliant" advice and took the opportunity to encourage Martin ahead of his stint on the show.

"Great advice from the brilliant Ben Shephard to you Martin. Anyway you'll be fine you're working with the beautiful Susanna, she will look after you Martin."

A second remarked: "Good luck Martin, looking forward to watching you."

Martin's debut on GMB was a success with viewers

But it seems Martin didn't need any good luck, despite him revealing over the weekend that he was "a bit nervous", as viewers loved the "refreshing change" he brought to the programme.

"I must say, Martin Lewis is a refreshing change on GMB on a Monday morning. Please stick around," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Must say prefer watching Martin Lewis to any other presenter you have had try to replace Piers, he has my vote and of course we love you Ben Shephard."

Following the end of Monday's show, Martin was quick to thank his followers for the well-wishes and congratulatory messages, by tweeting: "My first of three @gmb guest presenting shifts this week done. I hope it worked for you, bit of a baptism of fire @susannareid100 and the team very generous with their help and support."