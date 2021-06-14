Matt Baker stuns fans with risqué photo on the farm The Countryfile star caused a stir on Instagram

Matt Baker received quite the reaction on his latest Instagram post. The Countryfile star shared a surprising photo with his followers on Sunday – the hottest day of the year so far.

Matt, 43, uploaded a snapshot of his legs that revealed he was just wearing wellies and his boxer shorts. "Too early and hot for anything else… #wellies #boxers #farm #nosocksnoprobem," he wrote in the caption.

His former Countryfile co-star Julia Bradbury was among the first to comment, telling her friend: "Now that's a look!" Another follower joked, "That's clearly the farming equivalent of naked hoovering!" while a third added: "I think there's many a farmer gonna dress like that today."

Others expressed concern for the TV presenter, with one observing: "The dreaded Welly Leg Rub - where you have a line of leg hair rubbed off!" Another simply wrote: "Horsefly delight!"

Matt lives on his farm with his wife Nicola and their two children, Luke and Molly. The family recently appeared on Channel 4’s Our Farm in the Dales, which saw them return to his parents' home to help them out after his mum suffered an accident.

He explained at the time: "I'd resigned from The One Show to be with my family more and when lockdown began I was working from home on my production company, when my dad rang and said, 'Your mum's had this really nasty accident in the sheep pens and is in hospital'.

The Countryfile star with his parents, wife and children

"She was knocked over by sheep and smashed her leg so badly she needed a knee replacement. My wife and I took the kids, Molly and Luke, up to the farm in the Durham Dales to help out."

Matt and his family have their own smallholding in the Chilterns, which he has described as "a smaller version of my parent’s farm, where we have our own chickens and livestock".

