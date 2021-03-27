Matt Baker shares exciting first look at new show Our Farm in the Dales The Countryfile presenter post a new clip of the show to Instagram

Matt Baker has treated fans to a first look at his brand new television series, which sees him return to the farm he grew up on in the Durham hills.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the former The One Show presenter shared a trailer for the new series, which is titled Our Farm in the Dales. "Hi all here's the trail for the new show. What do you think?? ....it starts Wednesday 9pm on More 4," he wrote.

In the clip for the More4 show, the presenter, along with his wife Nicola and their kids, Luke, 12, and Molly, ten, can be seen taking on some of the tasks needed to keep the sheep farm running following an accident that left his parents unable to carry on as normal.

WATCH: Matt Baker shares first look at new show Our Farm in the Dales

"With the help of my wife and children we need to make some big changes to secure the farm's future and keep my parents doing what they love," Matt can be heard saying in the clip.

Many of the Countryfile star's fans and famous friends rushed to the comment section to say how excited they were about the new show.

"Even that trailer has made me emotional can't wait to watch," one fan wrote. Another added: "Counting down the days," while Escape to the Country's Nikki Chapman said: "Can't wait!!!"

Last summer, Matt's mum Janice was trampled by one of her own sheep, which left her with a broken leg and hip. Determined to keep the farm going, Matt uprooted his family from Hertfordshire to rural Durham.

Matt's parents, wife and children all star in the new series

Matt opened up about the new series in a recent interview with Radio Times. "My dad told me that Mum had had an accident," he said. "We went straight back home. The last thing you want is to see your parents struggling, and Mum was very vulnerable."

On including the reality of his mum's frightening accident, Matt said: "The hardest part for me was filming her in that situation. I've never seen her like that."

Both he and his wife took their time to discuss whether they should allow the cameras to tell his family's story during such a personal time. "We were never planning on doing a series on the farm," he explained. "It was a big decision. My children have never been put in the public eye at all but they're at the age now where they can make their own decisions."

