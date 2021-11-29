7 shows to watch if you can't get enough of Virgin River Looking for a new light-hearted dramedy to watch? We've got you covered

If you're anything like us, you've probably already made your way through all ten of the new episodes of Virgin River and are on the hunt for something new to fill the Mel-and-Jack-shaped hole left in your heart.

MORE: See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

Never fear, as we've rounded up seven of the best shows similar to the Netflix drama that are available to stream online. From heartwarming dramas featuring eccentric small towns to stories that just make you feel warm and fuzzy inside, here are seven shows fans of Virgin River should consider watching next...

Firefly Lane

Starring Grey's Anatomy's Katherine Heigl and Scrubs star Sarah Chalke, Firefly Lane focuses on the 30-year friendship of Kate and Tully and the many ups and downs they face in their lives. It's a perfect watch if you've recently finished up Virgin River and just a couple of clicks away on Netflix!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you checked out Firefly Lane yet?

Gilmore Girls

Small town full of kooky characters? Check. Low-stakes, easily-resolved episodic drama? Check. Will they-won't-they romance with a handsome, flannel-wearing local establishment owner? Check, check, check! It's most likely that fans of Virgin River are already well acquainted with Lorelai, Luke and the rest of the residents of Star's Hollow, but in case you aren't, we can't think of a better time to check out this noughties classic.

Gilmore Girls

MORE: 7 must-watch new shows coming to Netflix in August

MORE: Gilmore Girls star reveals the series could return in the future

This is Us

Looking for something more serious than soapy? The award-winning This is Us may be the one for you. A multi-generational story, it focuses on a variety of bonds between characters, including both family and romance. Season five recently aired - and is available to watch now on Amazon - with season six coming next year.

This is Us

Sweet Magnolias

If you're longing for the same type of cheesiness you get from Virgin River (the good kind of cheesiness, of course), look no further than Sweet Magnolias, which is also a new series from Netflix. The show tells the story of three Californian women who have been friends since childhood and all support each other through the complexities of adult life, including love, family and heartbreak.

Sweet Magnolias

Hart of Dixie

If you like the small-town atmosphere of Virgin River and the theme of starting fresh, you might be interested in Hart of Dixie, which bears quite a lot of similarities to the Netflix series. Starring The OC's Rachel Bilson and Virgin River's very own Tim Matheson in an uncannily similar role, it focuses on a New Yorker who, after her dreams of becoming a heart surgeon fall apart, accepts an offer to work as a general practitioner in the picturesque town of Bluebell, Alabama.

Hart of Dixie

Chesapeake Shores

Like Sweet Magnolias, this much-loved Hallmark Channel drama is also based on a series of novels by Sherryl Woods and is a must-watch if you love small-town dramas. Starring Meghan Ory, best known for her role in Once Upon a Time, and Desperate Housewives' Jesse Metcalfe, Chesapeake Shores tells the story of a divorced mother-of-two who returns to her sleepy hometown to help save her sister's failing inn but gets more than she bargains for when she reconnects with her high school sweetheart.

Chesapeake Shores

MORE: This Virgin River star has dropped a major hint about season four

Call the Midwife

A bit of a departure from the others on this list, but we reckon Virgin River fans won't be able to resist falling for this heartwarming and emotional British drama. Soon to air its eleventh season, Call the Midwife chronicles the lives of a group of nurses living in East London in the late 1950s and 60s and is equal parts romance and medical drama.

Call the Midwife

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.