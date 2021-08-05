Impeachment: American Crime Story star Beanie Feldstein transforms into Monica Lewinsky Are you looking forward to this one?

American Crime Story is back for its third season, and will this time look at the national scandal of Bill Clinton affair with a 22-year-old intern, Monica Lewinsky. In the first teaser trailer for Impeachment, Beanie Feldstein, who is best known for her roles in Booksmart and Lady Bird, can be seen as Monica as she makes her way through the White House to present Bill with a secret gift.

The official synopsis reads: “Impeachment: American Crime Story unravels the national scandal that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country's first impeachment proceedings in over a century.” The show is also set to star Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, and we can’t wait to watch!

The real-life Monica Lewinsky serves as a producer on the show, which she has given her full approval. Speaking about deciding to make the series, she told Vanity Fair: “After a lengthy dinner meeting with Ryan, I came to understand even more clearly how dedicated he is to giving a voice to the marginalised in all of his brilliant work. I’m privileged to work with him and the other talented people on the team, and I’m privileged to have this opportunity.

“People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades. In fact, it wasn’t until the past few years that I’ve been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later.”

Beanie has previously starred in Lady Bird

The new series, which is set in the US in September (and hopefully shortly afterwards in the UK), comes three years after season two, The Assassination of Gianni Versace and 2016’s The People v. OJ Simpson.

