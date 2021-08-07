9-1-1 star Aisha Hinds calls on fans for help amid major search for missing teen The teen has been missing since Friday

9-1-1 star Aisha Hinds has called on fans to help find a missing teenager in Georgia.

Caitlin Winchester, 14, was last seen walking south on northside parkway in Atlanta wearing a black top, red plaid skirt and long braids.

The actress, who stars as Henrietta Wilson in the hit Fox drama, shared the missing poster on Instagram simply captioning it: "Help."

"Praying for her safe return. God please intervene and protect her. Amen," commented one fan as pal Niecy Nash shared prayer emojis. "LORD, protect her," added another.

The teen had recently returned to school for the new year and her parents have shared that her number no longer rings through.

Caitlin's father Roger told press that his daughter texted her parents to confirm she was on her bus home but that the school reviewed video footage on Caitlin’s bus and did not see her on it.

"We are accustomed to using the 'where’s my bus app' and it’s usually pretty accurate," her mom Angela shared. "We looked for it, logged on and there was no data and no information yesterday and the school even admitted it wasn’t working for them."

The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is now investigating. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to find Caitlin.

If you have any information about her whereabouts call 404-802-2000.

Aisha has been with the show since season one, and plays paramedic Hen, an integral part of the 118. In season four, fans saw Hen and her wife Karen foster a little girl but were dealt a devastating blow when child services decided to give the child back to her birth mother.

"Tonight is the SEASON FOUR Finale, and I’m grateful for the people and places Hen’s journey allowed me to explore and experience," Aisha shared in June as the finale aired.

"Thank you to a wonderful cast, a truly exceptional crew, to every guest director that helped to shape our show this season, and most importantly you loyal fans that show up and keep us going. Grateful for the work.....now it’s time to play....#HiatusHen loading."

