9-1-1 star shares sweet behind the scenes memories ahead of 'dramatic' season 4 finale We love these!

9-1-1 star Megan West has shared a series of sweet behind the scenes moments ahead of the season four finale.

Megan stars as Taylor Kelly, a news anchor who first appeared in season two during an episode which saw the 118 dosed with hallucinogenic brownies.

Taylor and Buck (played by Oliver Stark) enjoyed a brief romance but the character was not a fan favorite until she recently returned and friend-zoned the firefighter.

WATCH: 9-1-1 season four finale promo

Now, the actress has shared two pictures of her first episode including one of her and Oliver talking.

"In honor of the finale tonight! The only BTS photos I have. One of my first days filming on @911onFOX circa 2018!" Megan tweeted.

Fans loved the throwback, with one calling them "literally the cutest bts photos we’ve ever received."

In honor of the finale tonight! The only BTS photos I have. One of my first days filming on @911onFOX circa 2018! “DOSED” pic.twitter.com/DWPsolX6xE — Megan West (@theMeganWest) May 24, 2021

Another joked: "Back when we all hated Taylor for filming Bobby while he was drugged!

"My how things have changed! Now we all want to see Taylor drinking wine with Maddie and Buck (and Josh!)."

Megan's tweets come in the hours before the Fox drama airs its season four finale.

Taylor first appeared in season two

Fans of the hit show were left in shock after Monday's penultimate episode saw a sniper shoot Eddie Diaz, Buck's best friend.

The firefighter fell to the ground and appeared lifeless in a pool of blood as Buck was unable to get to him amid the active situation.

And the promo for the season four finale doesn't look good for the father-of-one.

Eddie, played by Ryan Guzman, joined the fire family in season two and has a son, Christopher.

Is this the end for Eddie?

In the promo, we see Buck tell Christopher that his father "isn't coming home," before breaking down in tears.

The sniper appears to be targeting firefighters, and in a cast chat Oliver shared with fans that "the finale will take things in a direction I don't think anyone will see coming, and will set things up for the future of 9-1-1 in a whole new way."

Ryan added: "We lean heavy on the dramatic."

9-1-1 airs on Fox on Mondays at 8/7c

