Fans thrilled by latest 9-1-1 Lone Star season three update - details 

9-1-1’s spin-off show, Lone Star, has given an update on when it will be returning for season three - and fans couldn’t be more delighted! A post shared on the show’s official Twitter account read: “BREAKING: Production on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 will officially commence on September 7th. Production is expected to wrap April 19th, 2022!”

Ronen Rubinstein, who plays TK Strand on the hit show, replied to the tweet, simply writing: “Confirmed.” Fans were thrilled by the news, with one writing: “Can't wait for it to come back, hopefully we get some crossover episodes.” Another added: “Yay!!! Finally.”

WATCH: 9-1-1: Lone Star - Meet Marjan Marwani

However, others were somewhat disappointed that they would have to wait until at least mid-2022 for the new season, with one posting: “That’s too long need it now.” However, luckily fans of the universe will be able to distract themselves with the original series, which will return to screens on 20 September 2021.

9-1-1 follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders, including Captain Bobby Nash, played by Peter Krause and the 118 - Evan Buck Buckley (Oliver Stark), Eddie Diaz, (Ryan Guzman), Hen Wilson (Aisha Hinds) and Howard 'Chimney' Han (Kenneth Choi) - as they respond to emergencies with the help of LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett), and 911 operator Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt).

Are you a fan of the show?

Meanwhile, 9-1-1: Lone Star stars Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler, and follows father and son firefighters as they relocated from New York City to Austin, Texas.

