Love Island star Faye apologies for shocking tirade against Teddy in unseen clip The clip didn’t make it onto the main part of the show

It has been revealed that Love Island star Faye actually apologised for her treatment of Teddy in a clip that was shown on Aftersun, but not on the usual nightly episode of the hit reality show.

MORE: Do the Love Island producers have it out for the boys this year or are they really that bad?

The apology came after Faye shocked viewers by shouting at her former beau Teddy, after a clip from the Casa Amor villa showed him discussing his attraction to newcomer Clarisse, despite him not acting on his feelings, and coming back into the villa single and keen to recouple with Faye.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Teddy reveals he is technically a prince!

The clip showed Faye discussing the evening’s events with Millie and Chloe, saying: “I feel bad, I feel like [expletive] that I blew up the way I did. And I am sorry for what I done and there's no excuse for it, there's no excuse for the way I just flew out off the handle.

"But I just want to move forward with it and, you know, hopefully, if anything, it's made me realise what I want and definitely yesterday was just like, well, it just makes you realise if he was stood there and then he went home I would have literally been like that's okay because I'm off too."

Faye was angry at a clip shown to the villa

Faye called things off with Teddy following their argument, telling him that she wants to continue the journey on her own. The argument led to a series of complaints from viewers, who expressed concern for both Teddy and Faye’s psychological wellbeing. ITV has since responded with a statement that read: “Welfare and duty of care towards our contributors is always our primary concern, and we take the emotional well-being of all the Islanders extremely seriously.

MORE: Love Island 2021 stars' swanky homes: Brad, Lucinda, Sharon and more

MORE: 15 best Love Island gift ideas for the ultimate fan

"We have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera, especially if someone appears to be upset. All the Islanders are therefore fully supported by the professionals on-site and by their friends in the villa. Islanders can always reach out and talk to someone if they feel the need.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.