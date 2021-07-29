Love Island viewers furious after latest episode - and have complained to OFCOM Somebody tell Faye the truth at once!

Although we love a bit of juicy drama in the Love Island villa, viewers have complained that the producers behind the hit dating show have taken things too far after deliberately misleading the girls regarding the boys’ stay in Casa Amor.

In the show, the boys relocated to Casa Amor where they have met a group of new singletons - and while Teddy and Jake have remained loyal to their original pairing, and have been sleeping outside on the day beds, a postcard sent to the girls showed Teddy kissing one of the Casa Amor bombshells - even though it was done during a challenge.

WATCH: The girls receive a postcard from Casa Amor

The photo led Faye to believe that Teddy had moved on, and as such she has decided to get to know the new boys in the villa, leading viewers to take to Twitter (and OFCOM) in a rage. One person wrote: “Nah!!! I hate this so much. Ofcom. I’m coming. #LoveIsland,” while another added: “Whichever producer did that postcard needs to lose their job btw #LoveIsland.”

A third person wrote: “I’m really not happy with the producers for [expletive] up Teddy and Faye like this. The man has been pining for his partner more than any other guy. He had the hottest girl in Casa Amor stick it on him and is still only focused on his Mrs. Like why?”

Viewers were annoyed with how Teddy was portrayed on the postcard

Meanwhile, viewers were also annoyed when the postcard appeared to show Liam in a good light, despite his flirtation with new girl Lillie. Amber Gill, who won the 2019 series, tweeted: “Millie has no idea… #LOVEISLAND you had one job.” Reacting to a clip of Thursday night’s episode, which shows Liam kissing Lillie, she added: “The way I just gasped! LIAM MAN!”

