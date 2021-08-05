New Love Island challenge might finally expose Jake - details It looks like the challenge might finally reveal some secrets!

Thursday night’s Love Island will see the islanders treated to a night at the movies with a twist - and it looks like the new game might finally expose some of the islanders' secrets! In the episode, which will air at 9pm, Jake receives a text about a movie night which reads: “Islanders, Tonight we are treating you to a night at the pictures. #madmovies.”

Girls vs boys will have to answer quiz questions then pick a movie clip to watch - all of which is footage from their own time in the village. The synopsis reads: “But what will the clips reveal? And who is left hoping the credits will roll?”

WATCH: Teddy reveals he is technically a prince!

Viewers have been keen for the producers to play with the headline or Twitter game with the islanders, which reveals hints of what the outside world thinks about their relationships, particularly in regards to Jake. While in Casa Amor, although staying loyal to Liberty, Jake encouraged the likes of Liam and Tyler to get to know the new girls, thus putting their relationships with Millie and Kaz in danger.

Are you excited for tonight's episode?

One person tweeted: “Headline challenge Twitter challenge we need you right now.. I’m tired of watching Jake sit there unscathed,” while another added: “Jake sitting a bit too comfortable with the girls for me. Load up the headlines challenge right NOW.” A third person wrote: “I feel like they need to watch an uncovered clip of Jake encouraging the boys, especially Liam, to turn their hands and smirking afterwards. Or it needs to come up in the headline challenge.”

Could the challenge finally give viewers the exposé they are hoping for? We’ll have to tune in and find out!

