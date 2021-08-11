Lucifer season six trailer sends fans into meltdown with surprise return of this character The final season of the hit series will land on Netflix next month

The trailer for Lucifer's sixth season has been released, a month before its debut on Netflix and our excitement levels are through the roof.

However, given that it's the fantasy drama's last ever season, we're also feeling a little bit sad too, knowing that we only have a few more episodes before we bid goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe and the rest of the show's wonderful cast of characters.

And on top of that, we're also majorly confused after spotting one of our favourite characters who was killed off in the last season in the trailer for the upcoming episodes! Check it out below...

Like us, many Lucifans wasted no time in rejoicing in the fact that it appears that Dan Espinoza is alive and well in season six of Lucifer. Taking to Twitter one, said: "The possibility of Dan being alive is what I'm grateful for today."

Others wasted no time coming up with theories on how the LAPD detective, played by Kevin Alejandro, could potentially be written back into the story following his brutal death in the penultimate episode of season five. "I bet this is part of Dan's hell loop! Just my theory!!! #LuciferSeason6" one speculated while another suggested that Lucifer in his new role as God brings him back to life. "If anyone deserved a second chance it was him," they wrote.

Dan was killed off in the penultimate episode of season five

However, for some, the appearance of Dan in the trailer just led to more questions about what season six could hold. "Is he alive or ghost or WHAT?," one was left asking. Another stated: "I don't understand ANYTHING I just saw in the #LuciferSeason6 trailer."

However, fans who have been paying close attention in recent months shouldn't be too surprised to see Kevin back as Dan. Back in May, shortly after the second half of season five dropped, he teased that viewers hadn't seen the last of him.

Kevin Alejandro previously teased that fans hadn't seen the last of Dan

He told ET Online: "I was on set a little bit in season six, so he's coming back... just not the way everyone thinks he's coming back," adding cryptically: "It could be through flashbacks, it could be through trying to decide what's going on."

The 45-year-old actor also revealed in another interview that the show's unexpected season six renewal wreaked havoc with the showrunner's original plans on how his character's storyline would end.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "So a couple of days before we even ended the season, it was like, 'Hey, Netflix changed their mind. You've got one more season.' I'm like, 'What? We just killed me. What the heck?'

"But you know, Joe [Henderson] and Ildy [Modrovich] immediately approached me with, 'Hey, it's not the end, and it doesn't have to be for you either, because we know how to do this in a respectful way that is not going to lower the quality of storytelling that we've already established in the beginning.' And of course, I wanted to be there till the very end [...] and luckily, they wanted me to be part of it as well. So we figured out a pretty interesting way to bring him back in some capacity."

