Is new Netflix revenge thriller series Hit and Run worth watching?

A brand new series has beaten the likes of Outer Banks and Never Have I Ever and taken the top spot as the most-watched TV show on Netflix.

Israeli-American thriller Hit and Run only landed on the streaming platform last week and has already skyrocketed to the top trending TV shows - but is it worth watching? Find out what viewers have been saying about it here...

The series, which has been described as a revenge thriller, tells the story of a happily married man named Segev Azulai, played by Fauda actor Lior Raz, whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv.

WATCH: Hit and Run has beaten Outer Banks to the top spot on Netflix's top ten list

As the official synopsis reads: "Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife's killers, who have fled to the US. With the help of an ex-lover, he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him."

Taking to Twitter, many viewers were full of praise for the series. One wrote: "I finished binging #HitAndRun on Netflix. First off, the Aation is GREAT. The plot moves in super fast pace, its beautifully filmed and really interesting. Its a great TV show."

Are you watching Hit and Run?

Another said: "Loved watching #HitAndRun on Netflix. Exciting series with nice twists and turns. Loved the performance of @KaelenOhm . Very good actress," while a third echoed this, writing: "The twists and turns in this are insane."

Plenty more who had watched all nine episodes already were calling on Netflix to renew the show for a second season.

While it's too early for the streaming giant to confirm whether there will be another instalment (Netflix tends to gauge the response from subscribers before moving forward with shows), showrunner Dawn Prestwich has spoken out about her hopes for the future of Hit and Run.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed: "We would love two or three seasons. Netflix's sweet spot seems to be the three-season show, but I'm sure it's not set in stone that things have to be the three seasons. But, who knows? We would love this to be a franchise. You never know!"

