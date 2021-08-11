Viewers are saying the same thing about Kissing Booth 3 Joey King stars in the third and final instalment of the hit Netflix films

Kissing Booth 3 finally landed on Netflix on Wednesday, and viewers have been saying the same thing about the third instalment of the popular film series.

The film follows Elle during the summer before she heads to college, where she is faced with whether she should move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfil her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee.

WATCH: The Kissing Booth 3 trailer is here

Taking to Twitter, fans were quick to discuss the film, and unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to have gone down too well. One person wrote: "I don’t know if that movie is just bad or I’m getting old,” while another added: “I’m finally done flooding my thoughts of #KissingBooth3 to the world. I rate the movie a 2/10. I give it four points only because Marco is hot and then took two away because he’s not in it more.”

A third person wrote: "Omg I just watched the kissing booth 3 very disappointed #KissingBooth3 like really I was waiting all this time for this.” However, others enjoyed the trilogy’s ending, with one writing: “Always choose yourself. What a great lesson to end it. Congrats to everyone, I will surely miss this movie. KB will always have a special place in my heart.”

Another tweeted: “Sometimes you got to stop thinking about what's best for others and start thinking about what's best for you.”

Did you enjoy the film?

Speaking about the ending of the films, Joey King told The Nerds of Colour: "It's very emotional to say goodbye to a character you've been playing for this many years, and also playing this character through such important moments in my life. I'm sad, but I also feel this bittersweet sense that I wouldn't trade this experience for the world. I learned so much from playing her and from being in these movies and from all the wonderful friends I've made along the way. It's the end of an era. It's sad, but it's beautiful too."

