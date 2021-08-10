Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia Addams in new Netflix series - and fans have same reaction Tim Burton is directing a new eight-part series about everyone's favourite kooky family

It's been revealed that Catherine Zeta-Jones has been cast as Morticia Addams in a new The Addams Family reboot series from Tim Burton and Netflix.

The Welsh actress will star as the Addams family matriarch in Wednesday, an upcoming eight-episode coming-of-age series centred around the teenage years of Wednesday Addams.

Narcos actor Luis Guzmán will star opposite as Gomez Addams, while Jenny Ortega, best known for her roles in Netflix thriller You and the movie Yes Day, will take on the central role of Wednesday.

Confirming the exciting news in a tweet, Netflix wrote: "Our Addams family is expanding! Catherine Zeta-Jones will step into the iconic silhouette of Morticia Addams while Luis Guzmán will bring to life the debonair Gomez Addams in the upcoming TV series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and directed by Tim Burton."

Fans wasted no time reacting to the news, and it seems that they were all in agreement that the Chicago actress was an entirely unexpected choice, although perfect choice for the role!

Will you be watching the new Netflix series?

"Catherine Zeta-Jones is playing Morticia Adams? Damn, that's good casting that I'd never have thought of," one wrote.

Another commented: "Catherine Zeta-Jones will absolutely kill it as Morticia Addams," while a third said: "Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez is better than I could have hoped for."

According to the official description from Netflix,, the new series (which does not yet have a release date) will follow Wednesday's years at Nevermore Academy as a student, "where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships."

