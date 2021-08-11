Emma Thompson shares hilarious story behind how she met husband Greg Wise The couple have been together for 26 years

Actor Greg Wise, who is soon to make his Strictly Come Dancing debut has been loyally by the side of much-loved British actress Emma Thompson for more than 25 years.

The couple initially met in 1995 while filming big-budget period drama Sense and Sensibility, alongside Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman and wed eight years later in 2003.

But, did you know that their relationship had a somewhat unconventional beginning? Keep reading to find out more...

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show last year, Emma revealed that when the pair first met on the set of the Jane Austen period drama, Greg actually pursued Titanic star Kate as he believed that they were meant to be together.

"Before he did the job, he went to see a friend of his who was a bit witchy and she said he would meet his future partner on the film," she explained. "He assumed it wasn't me because I was married and quite lot older than him so he thought it might be Kate."

She continued: "He took her to Glastonbury, and she was so bored, and he thought, 'This isn't going to work, who can it be?'" before adding: "Then things happened that probably shouldn't have happened, and it's been 25 years in May."

The pair started going out after Greg dated Kate Winslet

Greg has also previously opened up about the start of their relationship, telling The Express that it was actually Kate who suggested he should date Emma instead of her: "[Kate] pointed out that we were right for each other and told me that Emma’s marriage was over. It was all meant to be, just as my friend Helen had predicted."

Greg and Emma tied the knot in 2003 after an eight-year relationship and shared their big day – which took place in the small Scottish town of Dunoon – exclusively with HELLO! magazine. At the time, their daughter Gaia was three years old and even appeared on the cover alongside her famous parents.

The following year, the couple informally adopted a son, Tindyebwa Agaba Wise, a Rwandan orphan and former child soldier.

