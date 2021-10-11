Dan Walker has taken to Instagram to thank fans for their continued support during his time on Strictly - and he also shared a sweet anecdote about Dame Emma Thompson.

The BBC Breakfast host posted a photo showing him and his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova in costume following Sunday night's show and wrote: "I just wanted to say 'thank you' for all the lovely comments yesterday.

"I was disappointed but I've loved learning to dance with @nadiyabychkova and - whatever happens - the ACTUAL Dame Emma Thompson gave me one of her spinach falafels as I came down the stairs! #KeepSnacking."

Emma is a regular in the Strictly audience this year, cheering on her husband Greg Wise, who is partnered up with Karen Hauer.

Emma and daughter Gaia have been seen in the Strictly audience

Meanwhile, Dan's comments come after he and Nadiya scored just 21 points for their Foxtrot, which they performed to Once Upon A Dream from Sleeping Beauty. Unfortunately, Dan made an error towards the start of the routine, which was picked up on by the judges.

Anton Du Beke tried to soften the blow, telling Dan that he was "mortified" for him. "You went wrong and I'm absolutely mortified for you as I was going to give you 25 points," he said.

Dan and Nadiya scored 21 points for their Foxtrot

But Craig Revel Horwood wasted no time in saying what he thought, telling Dan that "you really need to work on your arms, they're not working as they should". He added: "It wasn't great, sorry."

Shirley Ballas, meanwhile, offered words of encouragement, telling Dan: "Don't be hard on yourself, I think you're doing amazingly well".

Gorka and Katie became the second couple to leave Strictly 2021

Despite the small slip-up, Dan and Nadiya avoided the dance-off, which saw Gorka Marquez and Katie McGlynn take on Judi Love and Graziano di Prima, who danced a Charleston to When You're Good to Mama from Chicago.

After careful consideration, the judges decided to send home Gorka and Katie - the second couple to leave the 2021 series.

