Strictly Come Dancing star Greg Wise is undeniably one of this year's fan favourites – and it comes as no surprise that his biggest cheerleader is his wife, Emma Thompson.

During Wednesday's It Takes Two, the Crown star revealed his partner was so impressed with his progress that she "burst into tears" when she watched a rehearsal video before the first live show.

He told host Janette Manara: "She was nervous throughout the whole thing." Asked if he had practiced with his Hollywood star wife, Greg replied: "No, no I didn't pass anything by them at all...

"And then the evening before the show I said to Em, 'Would you like to watch a video of us in rehearsals?' And she said, 'Yes I think I would' and she watched it and burst into tears!"

Greg, 55, and his dance partner Karen Hauer performed the American Smooth to Frank Sinatra's That's Life - and wowed the audience while judges scored them 27 points.

Greg's first performance was amazing

He then reiterated: "Good tears I was told, which I think took the sting out of it slightly for her on the Saturday night so at least she had some kind of idea of what was coming."

Greg and his wife Emma have been together for more than 25 years. They met in 1995 while filming period drama Sense and Sensibility, alongside Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman, and then tied the knot eight years later in 2003.

The A-list stars shared their big day - which took place in the small Scottish town of Dunoon - exclusively with HELLO! magazine. At the time, their daughter Gaia was three years old. The following year, the couple informally adopted a son, Tindyebwa Agaba Wise, a Rwandan orphan and former child soldier.

