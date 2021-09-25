Emma Thompson brings Hollywood glamour to Strictly as she cheers husband Greg Wise The actress brought some Hollywood glamour to the show

Emma Thompson looked proud as punch on Saturday evening as she watched her husband Greg Wise on Strictly Come Dancing. With her beautiful daughter in tow, the pair looked delighted to be watching Greg strutting his stuff from the audience.

It comes as no surprise that Emma was there, as Greg had previously told HELLO!: "She's thrilled because she'll be able to relax and support me and watch every Saturday night, or as many Saturday night's as I can survive."

Despite the tremendous flow the famous actor presented, the Sense and Sensibility star told HELLO! and other publications during a Strictly Q&A that he initially said no to BBC bosses when asked to be a contestant.

But, thanks to his wife Emma, he changed his mind. And we're so glad he did! The 55-year-old explained: "I told my dear lady wife when they asked that I'd said no, and she said 'You're mad! You've got to do it!'"

Emma and her daughter looked delighted to see Greg

Greg also opened up about another heartwarming reason for joining the ballroom competition – his late sister. "I was asked and I thought 'No absolutely not, I can't do it', then I thought about it and almost exactly five years to the day that my sister died will be the first day that we do our routines," he said. "And my sis was a real disco diva, she was the dancer in the family.

"She left this world in a glitterball coffin and as this show is all glittery and disco-y and diva-y, I thought I had to do it for her." Greg's sister, Clare sadly died in 2016 after battling breast cancer for three years.

Greg's performance was amazing!

Elsewhere, Johannes Radebe and John Whaite almost topped the leaderboard with 30 points with the show's first all-male performance. Coming joint second, the pair were four points behind AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington after they danced the Tango to Blue Monday by New Order.

Following their "tremendous" dance, the two stars received a standing ovation as they made history with Radebe as the first same-sex male couple to appear in the competition. The judges were also full of praise, with Craig Revel-Horwood saying he had "loved it".

Johannes Radebe and John Whaite almost topped the leaderboard with 30 points

Dan Walker won rave reviews as he took to the dancefloor with Nadiya Bychkova - his first dance was the Quickstep to The Blues Brothers' Everybody Needs Somebody To Love. Following his amazing performance, the TV star revealed he wanted to dedicate his first dance to his former co-host Louise Minchin.

Unbeknown to him, Louise send a pre-recorded message saying how grateful she was for the sweet gesture. "I can't believe you dedicated your first dance to me, thank you so much," she said. "I really miss you on the BBC Breakfast sofa but I'm so excited because I will watch you every Saturday night. I think you're going to be amazing, good luck and go for it - just have fun."

