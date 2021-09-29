Emma Thompson has a seriously famous sister - who also starred in Harry Potter! Our minds are officially blown

Emma Thompson stole our hearts at the weekend when she was spotted in the Strictly Come Dancing audience cheering on her husband, Greg Wise, on the popular show - but did you know that she and her gorgeous partner weren’t the only famous people in their family?

Emma’s younger sister is fellow actress Sophie Thompson, who is an Olivier Award-winning actress who is best known for her roles in Gosford Park, as Stella Crawford in EastEnders and even joined her sister in Harry Potter, playing Mafalda Hopkirk in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One.

WATCH: Emma Thompson: 'I wouldn't dream of taking a selfie with anyone'

In the film, which was released in 2010, Mafalda is the witch who Hermione transforms into in order to infiltrate the Ministry of Magic.

Did you know Sophie is Emma's sister?

Emma chatted about her sister’s role in the films, telling MTV: “They [the scenes] were very quick,” she admitted of her two days on set. “I just had to do a bit of waving of a wand and a bit of ‘ooooo-ing’ over dead people, because of course they just had to fit absolutely everyone in.”

"Absolutely everyone has been in it. Including all my family, practically. My sister just finished. I don't know what the name of her character is; she's got a major role in this last one…I’ve got a photo of her with Daniel [Radcliffe] dragging her off somewhere … so I don’t know what [they’re doing]; I haven’t seen it yet.”

Sophie has previously opened up about her big sister, telling Metro: “People have such funny ideas about actors – we don’t really talk about work, more the things we’ve seen. Emma’s been really busy as there’s so much being made, which is great.

Sophie also starred in Four Weddings

“Film sets are quite controlled environments and there’s always protocols anyway, so putting Covid-safe protocols into place is less difficult than in some scenarios.”

